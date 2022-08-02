Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on 79th Street, police said.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not said whether they are pursuing any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.