Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say

MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.

“According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that unknown suspect(s) burglarized the youth center, ransacked, and stole several items to include televisions, computers, a printer, PlayStation games and controllers from the location,” Delva said.

Maj. Albert Guerra, who leads the program, tweeted about the incident Friday.

“I want to thank the cowardly thieves that broke into our (PAL) youth center in Little Haiti & stole several computers while also finding the time to ransack the place,” Guerra said. “Your actions have made the bond between this community & (MPD) that much stronger.”

According to its website, Miami PAL provides “free after-school programs, summer academic camps, and athletic programs to over 1,000 youths, ages 5-18 who may otherwise not have the opportunity to participate in these activities.”

Delva said detectives are “actively investigating the case” and need assistance identifying suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.