Father to host ‘Walk for Victoria’ to raise awareness about missing teenage daughter

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The father of a 14-year-girl from Miramar who has been missing for 11 months now is holding a “Walk for Victoria” this weekend to raise awareness about his daughter’s disappearance in hopes of soon bringing her home.

Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen Sept. 17, 2021, at New Renaissance Middle School, where she was in the eighth grade.

Police said Victoria was seen leaving the school on foot, but she never returned home and hasn’t been heard from since.

(Miramar Police Department)

Her father, Enriquez Gonzalez, is holding the Walk for Victoria at 11 a.m. Saturday at River Run Park at 9400 Miramar Blvd.

The Miramar Police Department is not hosting the event, but officers will be present to help out and speak with members of the community.

Flyers will be passed out to assist in the search.

Anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nikki Fletcher at 954-602-4131 or email the detective at nfletcher@miramarpd.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.