NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens speaks about heated confrontation with Broward neighbor

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is speaking out about a heated argument with a woman in his Deerfield Beach neighborhood that happened Wednesday night.

Owens captured the whole thing on camera.

“He got out of his car and started harassing me. He put his car in park,” the woman says in the video.

“Right, because you’re going to yell at me and telling me I almost hit you, and I didn’t,” he responded.

“But you didn’t have to get out of your f****ing car!” the woman said.

Owens, a longtime NFL star receiver with the Niners, Eagles and Cowboys was accused by a neighbor of speeding, nearly hitting her and harassment.

“He ran the stop sign,” the woman said.

“Well, there is no stop sign. What are you talking about?” Owens responded.

“You put your car in park and you came at me,” the woman said.

“First of all, I didn’t come at you,” Owens responded.

“Yes, you did!” the woman yelled.

Owens kept his camera rolling as their back and forth continued with a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene.

And then the woman makes this statement: “You’re a black man approaching a white woman.”

“Like I said, this could have turned really bad,” Owens told Good Morning America Friday morning. “Like I said, I don’t know where it could have gone had the police come in and they basically took her word for something that she said that I didn’t do or what have you -- like I said, we’ve seen it a number of other times as well.”

Owens spoke exclusively to GMA about the incident and the racially charged statement.

“If the roles were reversed, I probably would be probably in jail or something to that magnitude right now, honestly,” he said. “And just the statement that she made, obviously, that came out of her mouth -- the comments exactly (were) ‘it was a black man approaching a white woman.’ I think that kind of says what you want to know about the situation.”

Regarding the incident that took place last night,

NEED YOUR HELP by signing this petition to put Caitlyn Davis aka another “Karen” in jail that endangered my life.

See CAREN ACT LAW… https://t.co/eHbrkOLVDC — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) August 4, 2022

Owens is now pushing for the woman to face consequences, retweeting a petition, calling for her to face jail time for making a false police report.

A BSO spokeswoman confirmed that a deputy responded to the area shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. She said “the parties were separated, and the situation resolved.”