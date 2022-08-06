Miami police: 2 men critically wounded in shooting

MIAMI – Two men were critically wounded in a shooting that police believe took place in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Friday night, Miami police said.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard regarding shots fired and shortly thereafter, the two victims appeared at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe those men, who were reportedly in critical condition, may have been shot in the aforementioned incident, Fallat said.

Fallat said the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. Police haven’t released any details on possible suspects.