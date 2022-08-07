Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah

Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured.

According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah.

It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the girl was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

She is expected to be okay.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, if they are seeking any suspects or if any arrests have been made.