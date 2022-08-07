South Florida kids participate in bike ride aimed to fight back against gun violence

A group in Miami took to the streets Sunday morning trying to stop the cycle of gun violence, sex trafficking and other problems plaguing their community.

MIAMI – A group in Miami took to the streets Sunday morning trying to stop the cycle of gun violence, sex trafficking and other problems plaguing their community.

More than a hundred people were cycling for a cause while riding through the streets of South Florida.

It’s part of the second annual Break the Cycle Summer Camp Bike Ride, where kids from Miami’s inner city neighborhoods get to show off their newfound cycling skills.

The skills they learned came during the six week camp that aims to break the so-called cycle of gun violence.

“This really is a great day because they’ve been working so hard for the last six weeks,” said program director Janae Turner. “Our summer camp basically started as a result of us knowing about gun violence and the prevalence throughout the summer, so really to give kids the opportunity to do something else.”

In addition to getting them ready for Sunday’s 50 mile ride, the camp also teaches kids other life skills, like financial literacy.

Ad

One if the 90 kids who took part in the camp, 16-year-old Monica Jackson, told Local 10 News how much she enjoyed the experience.

“The summer camp was actually really fun,” Jackson said. “I learned so much from it, like life skills, like how to change a tire. I never knew how to change a tire, and I drive so I never knew that. I also learned how to build things using my hands and my head, without so much replying on the internet.”

Skills organizers hope will the kids last a lifetime, and help improve the community as well.

“That’s something that a lot of black and brown kids are not exposed to, so we are really at the forefront of something great here,” Turner said.