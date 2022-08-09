Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash at major intersection in Fort Lauderdale

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue was temporarily shut down after a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:09 a.m.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows a yellow tarp covering the victim’s body in the grass near the road.

(WPLG)

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

One of the vehicles involved was a marked City of Fort Lauderdale van, which was towed away. The other was a sedan with the AT&T logo on the side of it.

“She was waiting for the light to go across and that happened,” a Goodyear employee who heard the crash nearby said.

Police confirmed one of the drivers was transported to a hospital with minor injuries by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the victim was a woman in her late 60s to early 70s. They said first responders tried to revive her but were unable to do so.

Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No other details were immediately released.