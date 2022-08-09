Officials: Man killed in Tamarac stabbing; firefighter suffers minor injuries

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

While treating the patient, who stopped breathing, a firefighter was hurt, suffering minor injuries.

Medics took the firefighter to Woodmont Hospital and the stabbing victim to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities later said the stabbing victim died as a result of his injuries.

Video from Sky 10, which flew over Landings Way at around 5 p.m., shows crime scene tape up at the scene and Broward County deputies speaking to residents.

Detectives have a suspect in custody, but did not reveal any information about that person’s identity, or the identity of the victim.

Editor’s note: Local 10 News initially reported, based on information from Tamarac Fire Rescue, that the firefighter stopped breathing and collapsed. The agency later clarified that it was the patient who had stopped breathing.