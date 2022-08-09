Police: Man tells coworker he came to her home to get his nails done, rapes her instead

MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said.

According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”

According to the report, that was a lie.

“Upon spending some time at her residence, (Finch) told her he was not here to do his nails,” the report states.

It then states Finch “got undressed, put on a condom and forced the victim into the bedroom. While in the bedroom, (he) slammed the victim onto the bed and sexually assaulted the victim.”

The victim went to police on July 20 to report the assault, police said. Detectives conducted a controlled call between Finch and the victim, according to the report.

“When confronted with the allegations, he acknowledged he was sorry for having sex with her,” it states. “(Finch) also said he was looking for her at work in order to apologize for what had happened.”

Ad

Miami police arrested Finch Monday and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was booked on a sexual battery charge. He was being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.