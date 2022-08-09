86º

South Florida man accused of threatening brother with knife

Brother was trying to fix cable box when incident occurred, deputies say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Stock Island was arrested Monday after threatening his brother with a knife, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the suspect’s home on Ninth Avenue after 3:30 p.m.

He said Ricardo Felix Blanco’s 43-year-old brother told deputies that he was trying to fix the cable box in the living room when his brother came out of a bedroom and threatened him with a knife.

Linhardt said the cable box had been in Blanco’s room at the time.

Blanco was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.

