South Florida man accused of threatening brother with knife

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 32-year-old man from Stock Island was arrested Monday after threatening his brother with a knife, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the suspect’s home on Ninth Avenue after 3:30 p.m.

He said Ricardo Felix Blanco’s 43-year-old brother told deputies that he was trying to fix the cable box in the living room when his brother came out of a bedroom and threatened him with a knife.

Linhardt said the cable box had been in Blanco’s room at the time.

Blanco was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.