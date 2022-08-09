WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday.

Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account.

According to an arrest form, Lenin Sanchez got into a verbal argument with another man at the LA Fitness location at 8555 SW 124th Ave. and threatened to kill him after pulling out the knife.

At the end of the video, an unidentified man, apparently referring to Sanchez, says “This f---ing creep was looking at my girlfriend’s a--.”

“I was like ‘Yo, would you mind not doing that for me?’” the man said in the video. “(He said) ‘Oh, but your girlfriend’s fine, bro. What’s wrong with that. I can look at it if I want to.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, come on, just out of respect.’ ... He’s like ‘Come slap me.’”

Sanchez faced a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He appeared in court Tuesday.

LA Fitness management also had Sanchez trespassed from the property, according to police.