Homestead man accused of shooting at father, son during road rage incident

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he fired shots at a car that was carrying a father and son in Homestead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near the Coco Walk community on Northeast 12th Avenue.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim and his son were leaving the community when the father drove around the suspect’s car because the suspect was taking too long.

Police said James Wellham Wilkins then pulled up alongside the victim’s car in his gray Honda Civic and pointed a gun at the car.

According to the report, Wilkins then shot at the car before making a U-turn to head back to the Coco Walk community.

Police said the victim followed Wilkins back into the community and saw him park his car and go into his home.

The victim called 911 and police took Wilkins into custody.

Police said the father and son identified him as the man who fired a gun at them.

Wilkins refused to speak with detectives and said he wanted his lawyer, authorities said.

Wilkins faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting a deadly missile and child abuse without great bodily harm.