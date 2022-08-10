Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a park in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Detectives were seen placing evidence markers near a bench.

Police described the victim only as a man in his 30s.

They said he had been shot in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel. His body was later covered up by a tarp, as detectives searched the park for clues.

It’s unclear whether the victim was sitting on the bench when he was shot.

Investigators, however, say the park was closed during the time the shooting occurred.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.