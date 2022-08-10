86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man who suffers from memory loss reported missing from Deerfield Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Deerfield Beach
(Broward Sheriff's Office)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to authorities, Joseph A. Buonopane suffers from memory loss and Parkinson’s disease.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said Buonopane was last seen around noon Tuesday near the 600 block of Southwest Nature Boulevard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Authorities said Buonopane is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo of the word “Joey” on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4474 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email