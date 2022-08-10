Officer, police dog injured in crash that causes major backups on Florida Turnpike

The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were blocked in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash involving a Miami-Dade K-9 officer.

That officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on the Turnpike near Southwest 216th Street, and it did involve a second vehicle.

The K-9 officer’s dog was also taken away for treatment.

According to officials, the officer is in critical but stable condition at JMH and is resting with his family.

The K-9, whose name is Fox, only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the officer is a K-9 Narcotics Detective who is a 17-year veteran of MDPD and that he was on-duty at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not said whether anyone else was injured as a result of the crash.