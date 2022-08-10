87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
Sky 10 over Hollywood homicide scene (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday.

Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.

Police did not release the victim’s gender or suspected manner of death, but said the suspected homicide “appears to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email