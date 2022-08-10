Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday.

Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.

Police did not release the victim’s gender or suspected manner of death, but said the suspected homicide “appears to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.