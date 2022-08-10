Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.

Police said an unknown suspect approached the victim’s car, which led to a verbal altercation between the two outside the car.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, police said.

Fortunately, authorities said the victim only suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.