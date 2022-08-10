Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products now on store shelves!

It’s fall y’all! Well, technically it’s not fall until Sept. 22, but Starbucks kicked off the season early with the release of its Pumpkin Spice products this week at grocery stores.

Returning products include Starbucks’ pumpkin spice flavored coffee, pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, pumpkin spice flavored creamer, pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer, and iced espresso pumpkin spice latte.

There are also a couple new items as well this year, including pumpkin cream nitro cold brew and salted caramel mocha flavored coffee.

The products will only be available at grocery stores for a limited time.

Starbucks’ signature fall drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, is not yet available at Starbucks locations and an official release date hasn’t yet been released, but it’s typically the last week of August.

Click here for more information about Starbucks’ fall favorites.