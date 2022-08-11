Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars.

According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2.

After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a nearby bank.

Police said the suspects then parked behind the victim’s vehicle and waited until it was unattended before one of the suspects smashed the passenger side window and entered the car.

Authorities describe the suspects as Black males last seen fleeing the area in a gray sedan believed to be a 2007-2009 gray Infiniti G35. Police did not say exactly how many suspects they were seeking.

The video showed one suspect exit the passenger side door of the Infiniti and break into the victim’s vehicle, and it appeared that at least one other suspect was inside the Infiniti, seemingly behind the wheel.

Ad

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-HELP or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.