Rare White Rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Baby White Rhino born (Lion Country Safari)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A new baby rhino has joined the herd at Lion Country Safari.

The West Palm Beach animal park announced the birth of the female Southern White Rhinoceros calf, which was welcomed to the world on Aug. 6.

The baby was born to seven-year-old mother Blossom and it is the 39th rhino calf to be born at Lion Country Safari since 1979.

It is also the third rare rhino calf to be born at the park in less than a year.

“Rhino mothers give birth to a single calf weighing between 88 and 132 pounds (40-60 kg),” the park said in a release. “The calf is expected to gain 3-4 pounds (1-2kg) a day from her mother’s milk and will gain about 1,000 pounds (450 kg) a year for the first three years. Baby rhinos nurse for almost two years.”

Lion Country Safari is home to 16 White Rhinos, 12 females and 4 males.

The park is also a participant in the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan (SSP) as well as the American Institute of Rhinoceros Science (AIRS) research program.

