North Miami man accused of sexually assaulting girl multiple times, starting at age 11

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 48-year-old North Miami man faced multiple felony charges after police accused him of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times, beginning when she was just 11 years old.

Police arrested Wilfoss Lucce Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Police said the sexual assaults began in 2019.

The victim told police that she knew Lucce only as “Colo” and the two were acquainted through “day-to-day contact,” the report said.

The victim told investigators that in December of 2019, Lucce took her to an abandoned North Miami apartment, locked the door, took his pants off and placed a “plastic thing” (condom) on his penis, the report states.

Lucce is accused of undressing the victim and then raping her, it states.

In the second incident, sometime in 2020, Lucce asked the victim to open her apartment window so he could enter, police said. The report states that while inside, Lucce began to kiss the victim and fondle her vagina under her underwear. He then left afterwards, according to police.

The third assault also occurred in 2020, police said.

In that incident, Lucce asked the victim to enter her apartment once more and took his pants off, officers said. She told investigators that Lucce forced her to perform oral sex on him, the report states.

In the report, police said officers took Lucce to North Miami police headquarters to speak with him Thursday. Lucce agreed to speak with officers after being read his Miranda rights, according to the report.

Lucce “denied ever having sex with the victim” and “initially denied ever making contact with her or having any sort of conversation with her,” it states.

“(Lucce) then later admitted to having a bit of a relationship with the victim and always remained in contact with her through texts and phone calls,” the report says.

Police arrested Lucce and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He’s facing charges of sexual battery on a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery.

As of Friday, he was jailed without bond.