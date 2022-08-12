Police: Dispute between relatives leaves teen dead, another teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade

A teenage boy has died and a girl is hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 11000 block of Southwest 243rd Street.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, a dispute between family members escalated to a shooting.

He said an 18-year-old man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, but he has since succumbed to his injuries.

Zabaleta said a 17-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting.

She was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition.

According to Zabaleta, the suspect has been taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.