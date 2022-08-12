Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening.

According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old Karen Amador just after 6 p.m. regarding a domestic violence situation.

Police said after they arrived, they encountered Amador, who was “heavily intoxicated.”

Amador’s daughter said her mother came home from work drunk, which witnesses said happens regularly, and asked her to get her slippers, the report states. Police said she then began pulling her daughter’s hair, pushed her into her room and punched her twice in the face with a closed fist.

Police said while interviewing witnesses, Amador became “irate” and had to be told to take a seat “several times.”

The officer tried to place Amador in handcuffs “as she was refusing very basic commands,” but she resisted, the report states.

Eventually, officers got her cuffed and placed into a squad car. That’s when police said she began kicking one of the officers, hitting him or her in the upper leg and stomach area, causing the officer’s body camera to fall off, the report states.

Amador continued kicking until officers were able to force her legs into the cruiser, police said.

Police contacted the Florida Department of Children & Families, according to the report.

Amador was scheduled to face a Miami-Dade judge Friday.