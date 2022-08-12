86º

LIVE

Local News

Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Dan Palma, Photojournalist

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Cooper City, Crime

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed.

The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up.

The owners of the AA Mint Cards, at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City, decided to share the surveillance video on Instagram.

A duo attempted to break the glass of a store on Friday in Cooper City. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“The police are investigating and they have a good feel for who attempted the break-in,” the AA Mint Cards user wrote adding, “It is sad to see attempts to destroy not only everything we have worked so hard to build but a place where the hobby can come together.”

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email