Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed.
The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up.
The owners of the AA Mint Cards, at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City, decided to share the surveillance video on Instagram.
“The police are investigating and they have a good feel for who attempted the break-in,” the AA Mint Cards user wrote adding, “It is sad to see attempts to destroy not only everything we have worked so hard to build but a place where the hobby can come together.”
Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.