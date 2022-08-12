Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed.

The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up.

The owners of the AA Mint Cards, at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City, decided to share the surveillance video on Instagram.

A duo attempted to break the glass of a store on Friday in Cooper City. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“The police are investigating and they have a good feel for who attempted the break-in,” the AA Mint Cards user wrote adding, “It is sad to see attempts to destroy not only everything we have worked so hard to build but a place where the hobby can come together.”

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.