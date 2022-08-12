Burglar steals $4,000 in tools preventing Hollywood man from going to work

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Stephen Homer said he watched his whole livelihood going down the drain.

A burglar stole from his truck near the intersection of Park Street and North 64 Avenue in Hollywood.

“Everything I worked for, everything I built these last few years was gone,” Homer said adding the power drills and the screwdrivers are expensive and he was still paying for some of the tools.

Surveillance shows the burglar getting into the truck twice. Homer said he stole about $4,000 in tools that he uses for his job installing surveillance cameras.

“I was unloading the truck,” Homer said. “If I would have been out there 30 seconds sooner I would have caught him.”

Homer said he couldn’t go to work on Monday because he didn’t have a single tool.

“It’s very difficult. I lost a lot,” Homer said.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.