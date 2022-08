DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie.

According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified.

Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said the victims were hospitalized.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location