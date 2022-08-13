Crews work to clean up fuel spill at PortMiami

MIAMI – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard worked to clean up a fuel spill at PortMiami Saturday afternoon, according to the agency.

Just after 2 p.m., the agency tweeted about the spill, saying the responsible party and the local facility were at the scene.

The spill appeared to be concentrated near the port’s container terminal, based on photos tweeted out by the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials didn’t identify who was responsible for the spill and didn’t specify how much fuel ended up in Biscayne Bay.

The agency encouraged mariners to “use extra caution transiting the area and give crews space to work.”