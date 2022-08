HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said.

Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m.

Police did not say if there were any additional victims or whether they took any suspects into custody.

Police also haven’t released any information about what led up to the shooting.