Dog dies after apartment complex catches fire in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responding to a Saturday evening fire.

Cell phone video from drivers captured the bright orange flames, shooting from an apartment along the 13- thousand block of SW 17th Lane in Southwest Miami Dade.

Tom Lima who owns the upstairs unit that suffered smoke damage from the fire, says the fire started in the unit below then sent flames shooting upward.

“I remember coming as a kid here and this used to actually be my grandparents old apartment,” said Lima.

Miami Dade Fire rescue tells Local 10 no one was injured in this fire, and neighboring units did not have to be evacuated.

“It’s sad it’s something that I remember having memories with my family and now it’s burnt to a barbecue,” added Lima.

Our cameras captured the massive firefighter response, police talking with families as they investigated, crime scene tape surrounding the apartment unit, busted out windows, and sadly a dog who neighbors said died covered by a yellow tarp.

Ad

Around 8 pm a Peaceful Paws Pet Cremation Service vehicle took the deceased dog away.

Firefighters say no one was injured in this fire, and a cause of the fire has yet to be determined.