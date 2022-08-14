Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason.

The driver then just took off, troopers said.

At least one other vehicle also hit the victim, who police said was struck and dragged along the outside lane of the highway.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Fire Rescue workers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Troopers are searching for the suspect who initially hit the victim. That driver was believed to be driving a BMW two-door coupe.

Anyone with information is urged to call Florida Highway Patrol or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.