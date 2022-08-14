79º

Local News

Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason.

The driver then just took off, troopers said.

At least one other vehicle also hit the victim, who police said was struck and dragged along the outside lane of the highway.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Fire Rescue workers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Troopers are searching for the suspect who initially hit the victim. That driver was believed to be driving a BMW two-door coupe.

Anyone with information is urged to call Florida Highway Patrol or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter