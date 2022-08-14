Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach.
It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road.
According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting.
While on the way, deputies said investigators received another call about a woman who had been shot.
They said that victim drover herself to the hospital, but crashed into a tree on the way.
Deputies confirm that woman has since been pronounced dead.
Authorities have not said whether the victim is tied to the scene in Pompano Beach.