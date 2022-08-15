87º

Local News

Back-to-school countdown: Broward superintendent celebrates hiring gains

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Back To School, Fort Lauderdale
Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said that despite a nationwide shortage of teachers every core academic classroom in BCPS will have a certified teacher on Tuesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With just hours away from the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Broward County Public Schools employees were preparing on Monday for students to return to classrooms on Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said that despite a nationwide shortage of teachers every core academic classroom in BCPS will have a certified teacher on Tuesday.

“Every bus route has a certified bus driver in front of it this year. We have struggled with that for years and this is just phenomenal news,” Cartwright said adding, “We are almost completely hired out for our campus security monitors.”

Cartwright said she plans to start her back-to-school day early at a transportation terminal to greet school bus drivers before they head out to start picking up BCPS students.

“This is such an exciting time,” Cartwright said.

Not all teachers were as excited in Florida. This is the first school year that they will have to deal with state laws that limit classroom discussions on gender identity and race.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools students return to classrooms on Wednesday.

Monroe County students returned to classrooms on Thursday.

Related stories

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email