FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

Images from a surveillance camera show a man the FBI was searching for after a bank robbery in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County.

According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.

No one was injured during the bank robbery. Investigators said the suspect changed clothes and a surveillance camera showed up walking out of a store in the area.

FBI special agents are asking anyone with information about the bank robber to call 754-703-2000.

Location