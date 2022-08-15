Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say

Detectives identified the 74-year-old woman who was killed on Friday night during a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale as Willie Mae Gipson.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman late Friday night in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Surveillance video shows Gipson fell down just before the driver going eastbound struck her on the eastbound lanes of Northwest Sixth Street, police said. Fire Rescue personnel took Gipson to Broward Health Medical Center where a doctor pronounced her dead.

Detective Andrea Johnson was asking anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run crash to call her at 954-828-5825 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Warning: Graphic content

Video shows fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

