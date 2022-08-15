HOA President in Tamarac community accused of racial abuse and pointing gun at homeowner

TAMARAC, Fla. – A homeowners association president in Tamarac was arrested after a series of violent incidents during which a homeowner claims the president pointed a gun at him and racially abused him and members of his family.

In the most recent case, the victim said he got into an argument with Joseph Steckler, 77, outside his home. The victim said Steckler, who was driving a blue Honda fit, leaned out of his driver-side window and pointed a black firearm at him.

When questioned, Steckler denied that he brought the gun to the victim’s home or pointed it at him.

The victim told deputies that he had multiple arguments with Steckler in the past, and that this was not the first time Steckler had pointed a gun at him.

Last October, the victim said Steckler showed up at his house, called him racial slurs, and brandished a handgun in his waistband.

When questioned about that incident, Steckler said he had a firearm in his center console but never brandished it at anyone.

Ad

In another incident, the victim’s son was walking the family dog, when he was allegedly accosted by Steckler, who reportedly said, “pick up after your dog, you little s**c.”

The victim said that once these disputes started, his family began getting letters from the homeowners association charging them with unreasonable fees, and imposing orders on them that were not legal.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steckler earlier this month at his Tamarac home.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.