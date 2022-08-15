Make-A-Wish Southern Florida makes North Miami boy a star for the day

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami boy was able to live out his dreams on stage on Sunday, thanks to a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

11-year-old Nathan performed songs in several different languages live at the Colony Theater. Nathan has battled a nervous system disorder for most of his life. He told organizers singing always gave him peace and had dreams of performing in front of an audience.

Family, friends and community member filled the audience and were proud to cheer him on.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wishes for children who have critical illnesses since 1983.