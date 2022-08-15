Miami Northwestern athletic director facing heat over travel funds for football game in Orlando

The Miami Northwestern Bulls took to the practice field on Monday ahead of their big kick off game in Orlando this weekend.

A recent post on social media has been making the rounds and is taking center stage, calling out the school’s athletic director Andre Williams.

Many are wondering why Northwestern’s football team, of all the programs in the state, is allegedly tasked with extensive travel on the front and back end of their big game in Orlando.

There are questions as to where is the rest and recovery time for the student athletes who essentially would be pulling close to a 24-hour day.

Northwestern will be playing Jones High School, a highly anticipated game.

It’s being alleged that over 14,000 tickets have already been sold at $15 a pop, and part of the sale was supposed to go to the football team to ensure adequate bussing and accommodations.

Local 10 News reached out to Williams but have heard nothing back.

Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke to students Monday who did not want to be identified, but are standing behind the claims.

Meanwhile, the school district confirmed that they are looking into the allegations surrounding Williams, the game and the football program.