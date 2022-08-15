More than 5,000 jobs up for grabs at upcoming career fair at FTX Arena

MIAMI – The Alliance Career Fair is being held next week at the FTX Arena, and more than 5,000 jobs from over 100 brands are available.

Organizers are encouraging South Florida veterans to attend the career fair, although it’s open to non-veterans as well.

The career fair is sponsored by the Miami Heat and FTX Arena, and jobs with both organizations are among the career opportunities available.

The national and local companies attending the job fair are from all industries including healthcare, information technology (IT), engineers, banking, gaming, aviation, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, government and more.

They are seeking entry-level candidates, along with supervisors, managers, project managers, directors, vice presidents and executive management candidates.

The job fair will be held next Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FTX Arena at 601 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

All attendees are asked to park at the P2 Parking Garage and enter at Gates 1 and 2. Parking tickets will be validated with a printed resume.

Ad

Candidates are asked to email resumes for advance consideration to resumes@alliancecareerfair.com.