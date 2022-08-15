Several vehicles shot up in parking lot of Booby Trap strip club

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning outside the Booby Trap strip club on South River Drive.

According to authorities, officers responded to the parking lot at 3615 NW South River Drive just before 6 a.m. after receiving a report about a shooting.

Police said they found about five vehicles in the parking lot with gunshot holes.

No victims were found at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Detectives are searching for a white SUV that the shooter or shooters were inside of.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.