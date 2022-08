MIAMI – Police officers asked the public for help on Tuesday with finding a 36-year-old man who needs help.

The Homestead Police Department identified the man as Israel “Izzy” Vane and reported he weighs about 155 pounds and is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall.

Vane left his home in a “state of depression,” police said. He frequents the Comedy Store in the Lauderhill area and was last seen in Homestead.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Vane’s whereabouts to call 305-247-1535.