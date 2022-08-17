Large bale of suspected cocaine found off coast of Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – About 70 pounds of suspected cocaine was found floating at sea Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Coast Guard Station Islamorada just after 2:30 p.m. after the drugs were found.

He said the suspected bale of cocaine was wrapped in plastic and contained numerous smaller packages labeled with a green sticker with “100%” printed in white on the side and a row of white stars below it.

The drugs were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

It’s unclear where they originated from.