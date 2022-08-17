Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill

Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.

Local 10 News also learned that authorities raided the home of the pharmacy’s owner.

The Office of Inspector General said the Miramar pharmacy is at the center of a multi-agency federal investigation.

According to Reuters, a source close to the investigation says the investigation uncovered evidence to suggest it may be the largest opioid pill mill in Florida.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), since 1999 more than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose.

Ad

In the year 2020, 75 percent of overdose deaths involved an opioid.

Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter visited the business on Wednesday but it was closed.

There have been no arrests announced in the case, but it remains under investigation.