Suspect accused of threatening man, mother with machete in Florida Keys

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man from Sugarloaf Key was arrested Tuesday after threatening another man and his mother with a machete, authorities said.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Precision Auto Repair at 17055 Overseas Highway on Sugarloaf Key around 7:45 p.m. regarding “active threats” being made.

Linhardt said deputies arrived and spoke to three people who were involved in a customer dispute.

According to authorities, the 59-year-old customer was upset that the mechanic, Roy Irwin Carson, charged him a fee even though repairs were unable to be made.

Linhardt said Carson approached the customer aggressively, which led to the victim’s 79-year-old mother intervening.

“Carson then lunged toward her and bumped her with his chest,” Linhardt said in a news release. “Carson then got into his vehicle and drove in an aggressive manner toward the two victims before stopping within feet of them.”

Linhardt said Carson then got out of his car with a machete and threatened the mother and son.

Linhardt said Carson retreated once the son pulled out a gun.

Carson was booked into jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.