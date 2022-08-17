Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down NB lanes of Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor-trailer rolled over Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade, injuring two people and shutting down all lanes.

The northbound lanes are currently closed between Northwest 106th Street and Okeechobee Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that two people were transported to a hospital.

They said Miami-Dade County Department of Environmental Resources Management has been notified about a leak that occurred as a result of the accident.

No other details were immediately released.

