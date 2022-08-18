Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Police said officers discovered that there was a dispute in front of the home, which escalated, resulting in the man pulling out a gun and shooting the woman in her upper body.

According to police, the victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center by friends or family members, where she was listed in stable condition.

The man was detained, but it’s unclear at this time whether he will be facing charges.

Detectives from the police department’s General Investigations Unit are investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.