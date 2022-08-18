Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Dania Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Thursday morning in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies blocked off a two-block stretch along U.S. 1 in Dania Beach Thursday morning after it appears a car hit a pedestrian.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a silver Kia was parked in the middle of the southbound lanes.

It’s windshield was smashed in and the hood also appeared to sustain some damage.

About 50 yards or so behind the damaged car was what appeared to be a body covered by a tarp.

Deputies have not yet confirmed whether the victim was trying to cross the street when they were hit, as well as the current status of the car’s driver.

According to initial reports, deputies were first dispatched to the area shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Everything else at this point is still under investigation.

