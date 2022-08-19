Police: Dealership owner threatens to set Doral business on fire over $202 charge

DORAL, Fla. – A car dealership owner is facing a felony charge after police accused him of threatening to set a Doral insurance business on fire and shoot its employees over a $202.40 charge he was apparently upset about.

According to an arrest report, employees at the Insurance Exchange, located in an office park off Northwest 17th Street, called police Wednesday to report that 61-year-old Fausto Guante, who owns Alma Car Sales on Northwest 79th Street in northwest Miami-Dade, had called the day prior on a recorded line and told an employee “that he will be showing up to the business and will be setting the building on fire” over the charge.

“After stating he was going to set the building on fire, he (said he) would shoot two or three people,” a Doral police detective wrote in the report.

Police said they traced Guante’s telephone number and went to the dealership Thursday.

The investigator wrote that when he asked Guante why he showed up there, Guante replied by saying “the insurance issue.”

Guante apparently had nothing else to say after the detective took him to police headquarters for further questioning, according to the report. Guante invoked his right to an attorney.

Police took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Guante faces a charge of making a written or electronic threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism—a second-degree felony.