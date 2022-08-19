Sheriff: Florida man awakens to find intruder sharpening machete in bedroom

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man awoke to find a intruder sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his bedroom Thursday morning, leading deputies to shoot and kill the man after he stabbed one of them, officials said.

According to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had entered the man’s efficiency apartment while he was sleeping. He awoke to find him using the bat to sharpen the “large” machete just before 9:30 a.m.

The man called 911 and ran away from the home, deputies said.

Deputies responded to find the intruder still inside the apartment, wielding the machete. According to deputies, he then advanced towards them, stabbing a deputy in the hand, causing “severe injuries.”

That led them to open fire on the suspect, killing him.

The sheriff’s office said the injured deputy was awaiting surgery Thursday.

Officials haven’t identified the suspect and said the shooting was under investigation.