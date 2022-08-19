Suspect arrested 8 months after elderly man found dead in burning Fort Lauderdale condo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside.

Police confirmed that Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021, at the Ocean Summit condominium building located at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive.

Fort Lauderdale police identified the victim as Howard Perkins. They said his partner was able to make it out of the unit and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Fire investigators said the flames appeared to have started in the living room of an apartment on the ninth floor, where Perkins lived and was found unresponsive.

Court documents obtained by Local 10 News show that the fire was being investigated as a possible murder, and that detectives removed several items from the two-story apartment. Some items included butane fuel, a smoke alarm, an “unknown liquid,” a side table and a knife with a clear handle.

Authorities did not confirm whether Rush was Perkins’ partner or the manner in which he was killed.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the police department investigated the murder in conjunction with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).